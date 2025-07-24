Rival tribes in Lower Kurram, Sadda ink ‘peace deal for a year’

Agreement signing takes place in Jirga chaired by Kurram DC at Sadda FC Fort

KURRAM: The rival Ahle Sunnat and Tori Bangash tribes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s restive Lower Kurram and Sadda regions on Wednesday signed a “peace agreement for a year.”

The “peace agreement” was signed in a jirga held at the Sadda Frontier Corps Fort with Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashfaq Khan in the chair.

Prominent tribal chiefs of the Ahle Sunnat and Tori Bangash tribes attended the Jirga along with many local notables and administrative officers.

According to Kurram DC Ashfaq Khan, the efforts of the administration, security forces, police, and tribal leaders bore fruit, and “a peace agreement was signed between the local tribes of Lower Kurram and Sadda for a year.”

“This is a significant and positive development, especially after a long law and order situation in the district,” he added.

The additional DC, assistant commissioners, and officers of the security forces and police attended the jirga.

The DC said the tribal elders signed the agreement in the light of the Kohat agreement, and all conditions of that agreement were to be considered.

He said the tribal leaders declared the move a “milestone for regional stability” and hoped for progress and long-standing peace. They also applauded the security forces, police and administration’s role and acknowledged their efforts, he added.

The residents of Topki, Sameer, Gosar, Amal Kot, Gharbena, Sangena, Kandezar, Mengak, Tangay, Manda, Marokhel and the suburbs of Lower Kurram and from Sadda, Kochi, Sateen, Shasho, Darani, Per Qayum, Sakhi Ahmad Shah, Mala Kaly, Chakai Kaly, Jan Haji Kaly, Malak Mulajan Kaly, Arawaly, Marokhel, Lower Mandori and adjacent areas signed the agreement unanimously.

On the occasion, DC Khan said the establishment of peace in the Hussain and Jamil valleys of Kurram district was possible only with the cooperation of regional elders, and the immense sacrifices of the security forces for peace in the region were highly commendable. He added that more steps would be taken for peace.

Over 10,000 personnel from the army, police, and other agencies performed security duty during Muharram in Kohat division, with the restive Kurram district handed over to the army due to a number of sectarian killings in the past.

In March, tribal leaders in the Kurram district came to terms on an eight-month peace agreement ahead of Eidul Fitr. Violence stemming from decades-old land disputes had claimed at least 130 lives in the fragile district, with multiple efforts to establish peace between tribes. A ceasefire agreement was reached following months of conflict in January.