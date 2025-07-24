Quetta ATC extends tribal leader’s physical remand in couple murder

My daughter was punished in accordance with Baloch tribal customs and traditions,” Bano’s mother declares in a video statement

She demands immediate release of Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai

QUETTA: The Anti-Terrorism Court Quetta on Wednesday extended the physical remand of tribal leader Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai, one of the main suspects in the ‘honor’ killing of a man and a woman, for 10 more days.

Sardar Satakzai one of the main suspects in the case, was produced before ATC Court No 1, where police requested additional remand for further interrogation.

The court approved the request and ordered his continued custody.

The shocking double murder took place three days before Eidul Adha, when a man and a woman were killed in broad daylight in the Degari area.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media days later, sparking outrage. In response, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti took notice of the incident, leading to several arrests.

Earlier, Satakzai was produced in the Quetta ATC on Monday before being handed over to the Serious Crimes Investigation Wing (SCIW) on a two-day physical remand on the judge’s order upon the police’s request.

The viral video of the murder showed a group of men leading a couple out of vehicles and into a desert before gunning them down with pistols and shooting the bodies.

Political figures and activists said it was an ‘honour’ killing incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Sunday that he had directed the provincial police to take immediate action, following which one suspect was apprehended.

In related development, a video statement of the woman’s mother emerged on Wednesday in which she defended the incident and said it occurred as per local custom and tradition. She said the decision was taken by a jirga and Satakzai had no role in it, calling for his release.

In the video, Bano’s mother declared that her daughter was punished in accordance with Baloch tribal customs and traditions. She further claimed that Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai bore no responsibility in the matter and should not be blamed for the Balochistan incident.

“I appeal to the authorities to release Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai and all others involved,” she said, defending the decision that led to her daughter’s killing as justified under local customs.

Earlier, at least 11 suspects were arrested, including the head of the Satakzai tribe in the case. Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the arrests through a statement on social media platform X, stating that operations are continuing effectively and that the state stands with the oppressed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) strongly condemned the mother’s statement, declaring it contrary to Islamic teachings, as well as the Constitution and law.

The PUC said the remarks suggested that the murder was committed with the consent of the parents, a revelation it termed “deeply disturbing and unacceptable.”

The PUC declared that it was the responsibility of the state, law enforcement agencies, the Balochistan government, and the provincial judiciary to take firm action against all those facilitating the perpetrators.