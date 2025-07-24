Prince William, the future king of England, is no stranger to controversy, but recent reports and speculation suggest that his actions and strained relationships might be putting the royal family—and even the monarchy—at risk.

While William holds the title of Prince of Wales, his popularity has taken a hit, particularly due to his strained relationship with his younger brother, Prince Harry. Speculation on social media points to William’s reported anger issues, with some suggesting that they could be undermining not just his family but the future of the monarchy as well. A source close to the royal family revealed that King Charles is concerned that if William doesn’t seek therapy, the consequences might be far-reaching, affecting both the royal family’s stability and the monarchy itself.

In addition to tensions with his brother, it’s becoming clear that William has no interest in mending his relationship with Harry. Despite multiple attempts by Harry to reach out, William is reportedly ignoring his calls, texts, and messages. This cold distance is a reflection of the ongoing animosity between the two, especially following Harry and Meghan Markle’s public criticism of the royal family. For William, it seems the damage done by his brother’s actions is irreparable.

Meanwhile, William is also making headlines with his refusal to uphold certain royal traditions. One such example is his decision to forgo wearing the kilt when he ascends the throne. While King Charles has long maintained the tradition of wearing kilts during official events and personal moments in Scotland, William is adamant that he won’t be following suit. Sources close to the situation have revealed that the royal family has unique, albeit eccentric, rules when it comes to attire in Scotland, with men traditionally wearing kilts during official and off-duty engagements. Even Princess Diana, known for her dislike of Scottish traditions, made an effort to embrace the customs, much to the delight of the public.

Despite these controversies, William remains a central figure in the royal family. Harry, in a candid reflection, once referred to William as both his “beloved brother and arch-nemesis,” which sums up the complex relationship between the two.

For now, it seems that Prince William is facing multiple challenges both within his family and in how he navigates his royal duties. Whether these tensions will eventually calm or escalate remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the future king’s path is proving to be far from smooth.