Prince William’s Attendance At Invictus Games Unlikely Following Prince Harry’s Latest Move

As the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham draw closer, speculation about whether members of the Royal Family will attend continues. While Prince Harry has expressed hope that his family will support the event, a former royal butler remains skeptical about Prince William’s potential attendance.

Paul Burrell, who served as Princess Diana’s butler, shared his thoughts on the matter with Express.co.uk. He expressed doubts that Prince William would accept any invitation from Harry to attend the Games, stating, “I think that The King and the Prince of Wales have enough charity events to go to, so they wouldn’t have to attend the Invictus Games.” Burrell emphasized that the Games are Harry’s personal project, not something that William or King Charles are involved with, adding, “This is Harry’s baby, not The King’s and not William’s.”

When asked why he didn’t believe William would attend, Burrell noted, “A public show of support, at this time, is probably not on the cards. I doubt whether William would embrace Harry in public at this moment in time, or even ever again.”

While Burrell’s comments are speculative, the likelihood of William’s attendance at the 2027 Games seems uncertain. Earlier this year, The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Harry had expressed hope that his family members, including his father and brother, would attend the event in support of the wounded veterans participating. A source close to the Invictus Games also mentioned that Harry was optimistic his father might set aside their differences to join the event and show support for the veterans.

Despite these hopes, it remains to be seen whether Prince William and other members of the Royal Family will choose to attend, with Burrell’s comments adding fuel to the ongoing speculation about the current state of relations between Harry and his family.