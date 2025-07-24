Paris Jackson Embraces Boho Aesthetic in Malibu Before Tying the Knot with Justin Long

Paris Jackson turned heads in Malibu this week as she embraced the summer vibes with a boho-chic look ahead of her upcoming wedding to Justin Long. The 26-year-old singer and actress stepped out for a sunset stroll, showcasing a laid-back, earthy style that perfectly captured her unique aesthetic. Paris sported a cozy caramel sweater paired with frayed micro shorts, ideal for the warm weather, blending comfort with her signature bohemian flair.

Her effortless look was completed with her blonde hair styled in loose waves and minimal makeup, radiating a natural glow. As she was spotted out shopping, Paris added a leather crossbody bag, chunky sandals, and a long necklace, embodying a relaxed West Coast vibe.

The moments before her wedding seem to have Paris glowing with excitement, especially after a romantic getaway with her fiancé, Justin Long. Recently, the couple shared glimpses of their time together in California, with Paris documenting their sunset views and a refreshing swim in a lake on social media. Her heartfelt birthday post to Justin showed how much he means to her: “Happy birthday my sweet blue. Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you.”

Paris, who is known for her spiritual side, has opened up about the upcoming wedding plans in a recent interview with Access Hollywood. She shared that the dress is in the making, the venue has been secured, and even the wedding date is being selected with the help of an astrologer. “I’m all about the crystals and the astrologer, and all that stuff,” she said with a laugh, revealing her personal touch in the preparations.

While she hasn’t confirmed the official date, there’s much speculation around it. Some believe it could fall on June 25, the anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death, aligning with a new moon in Cancer, a date she finds significant. Alternatively, December 7 is another potential date, as it marks a cosmic alignment with Venus, Mars, and the sun in Sagittarius. Either way, Paris is clearly excited to start this new chapter with Justin.

This wedding promises to be a special occasion, blending Paris’ spiritual beliefs and her love for Justin in a meaningful celebration of their relationship.