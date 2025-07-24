Pakistan’s AI policy to be approved soon, says Shaza

ISLAMABAD: Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced on Wednesday that Pakistan’s AI policy, after a year of extensive consultations both domestically and internationally, is expected to be approved shortly.
Speaking at a seminar at Quaid-i-Azam University, the minister emphasized the government’s strong commitment to the successful implementation of the AI policy. She called on all stakeholders to actively participate in making the policy a reality.
“Our main focus now is on putting the policy into action,” Shaza said. “We want everyone to join this journey and help bring these ideas to life.”
