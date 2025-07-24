Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm shared commitment to deepening strategic partnerships

CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad meets Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler on sidelines of 17th IDEF-2025 in Istanbul

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), attended the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF-2025) at Istanbul, Türkiye, according to the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

This is a globally renowned event that highlights cutting-edge innovations and advancements in the defense sector, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement issued on Wednesday.

On the sidelines, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee held separate meetings with Minister of National Defence of Türkiye General (Retd) Yasar Guler, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Deputy Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan Gurbanov Agil Salim Oglu, and Chief of Turkish General Staff General Metin Gurak, the ISPR said.

In the meeting, both the leaders discussed a variety of issues of bilateral military cooperation with emphasis on the importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of defense and security.

The dignitaries reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening strategic partnerships and enhancing defense cooperation in line with the dictates of the future geostrategic environment and technological advancements, the ISPR added.

The dignitaries praised the professionalism, operational excellence, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism, recognizing their significant contributions to regional and global peace and stability.