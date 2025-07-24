NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm shared commitment to deepening strategic partnerships

By Staff Report
  • CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad meets Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler on sidelines of 17th IDEF-2025 in Istanbul

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), attended the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF-2025) at Istanbul, Türkiye, according to the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

This is a globally renowned event that highlights cutting-edge innovations and advancements in the defense sector, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement issued on Wednesday.

On the sidelines, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee held separate meetings with Minister of National Defence of Türkiye General (Retd) Yasar Guler, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Deputy Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan Gurbanov Agil Salim Oglu, and Chief of Turkish General Staff General Metin Gurak, the ISPR said.

In the meeting, both the leaders discussed a variety of issues of bilateral military cooperation with emphasis on the importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of defense and security.

The dignitaries reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening strategic partnerships and enhancing defense cooperation in line with the dictates of the future geostrategic environment and technological advancements, the ISPR added.

The dignitaries praised the professionalism, operational excellence, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism, recognizing their significant contributions to regional and global peace and stability.

Previous article
Opposition turns down KP CM-announced APC invitation
Next article
Rival tribes in Lower Kurram, Sadda ink ‘peace deal for a year’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Missing three-year-old boy found begging in Karachi

KARACHI: A three-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly three months was found after a chance encounter led to his rescue. Police have...

Four arrested for swimming in canal during flood emergency

Rain delays return of Lodhran family’s bodies from Chilas

Man sets himself on fire outside DPO office in Khanewal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.