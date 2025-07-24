Pakistan and Bangladesh agree to relax visa rules

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to strengthen bilateral relations, Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to grant visa-free entry to holders of diplomatic and official passports. This decision was made during a meeting between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh’s Home Minister Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The agreement is seen as a positive step toward improving ties between the two countries, which have been on a positive trajectory since the end of the Awami League’s rule in Bangladesh. The two ministers discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including internal security, counter-narcotics, anti-human trafficking, and counter-terrorism. They also agreed to enhance police training and establish exchange programs between the police academies of both nations.

A joint committee will be formed to further boost cooperation, and a high-level Bangladeshi delegation will soon visit Pakistan’s National Police Academy. Additionally, the two sides discussed offering training opportunities for Bangladeshi police officers.

The decision to relax visa rules is seen as an effort to foster greater diplomatic engagement and is expected to ease travel for officials and diplomats between the two nations.