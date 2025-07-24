NATIONAL

NA body urges ministries to pursue ISO certification

By News Desk

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has recommended that all ministries follow the example of the Establishment Division and Finance Division by obtaining ISO 9001 certification, in line with international standards.

This recommendation came during a meeting of the committee, chaired by Malik Ibrar Ahmad, MNA, which took place on Tuesday. The committee reviewed the performance of the Establishment Division and its associated departments, as well as the status of pending legislative business.

The committee praised the Establishment and Finance Divisions for achieving ISO 9001 certification and urged other ministries to pursue similar certifications to enhance efficiency and accountability.

