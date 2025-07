LAHORE: The Lahore Board has announced the schedule for the rechecking of matric exam papers. Students can apply for rechecking until August 8, and all applications must be submitted online. This allows students to conveniently submit their requests from home.

A fee of Rs. 1,200 has been set for rechecking each paper. However, if any marking error is found during the rechecking process, the fee will be refunded to the candidate.