Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie’s Secret Meetups Spark Talk of Romance

Johnny Depp is reportedly looking to take his rekindled relationship with Angelina Jolie to the next level, as the two former co-stars have been quietly meeting in private for intimate dinners and discreet rendezvous.

According to sources, the chemistry between the stars of The Tourist is reigniting after years of playful flirtation. “They’ve been meeting up in London and Los Angeles, managing to stay under the radar due to their discretion and efforts to keep things private,” an insider revealed.

The source continued, “They meet in secluded, high-end venues like exclusive dinner spots and low-key clubs, keeping things cool, but the connection has remained strong, lingering in a flirtatious dynamic for years.”

Jolie, it is reported, is open to reconnecting with Depp, 61, who is eager to turn their encounters into something more meaningful. “Johnny has confided in friends that he’d love to settle into a real romance with Angie – he’s had feelings for her for quite some time,” the source shared.

Those close to Depp believe that Jolie may have played a role in shaping his past relationship with Amber Heard. “Johnny was a reflection of Angie in many ways – beautiful and independent,” the insider commented.

The source also highlighted Jolie’s admiration for Depp, stating, “Angie holds him in high regard. They had a great time together filming The Tourist, and she’s described him as a very special person – rare, intoxicating, and inspiring her creativity.”

As for Jolie, the insider noted, “Some believe she still has strong feelings for Johnny. While he’s not considered the most eligible bachelor, she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of something more.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Jolie finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt in December 2024, following a lengthy legal battle that began in 2016. Depp’s own divorce from Amber Heard was finalized in January 2017 after a drawn-out legal process and settlement reached in August 2016.