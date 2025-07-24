NATIONAL

Indus River reaches medium flood levels at Chashma

By News Desk
In this photograph taken on March 23, 2021, Ghulam Akbar (R), a local fisherman and volunteer of the Indus river dolphins rescue team, sits on a boat during a monitoring routine along the Indus river near Pakistan's southern Sindh province city of Sukkur. - Freshwater dolphins are flourishing in a stretch of Pakistan's main river after a helping hand from fishermen mobilised to defend a rare species driven to near-extinction. - TO GO WITH AFP STORY PAKISTAN-ENVIRONMENT-CONSERVATION-DOLPHIN by Ashraf KHAN (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY PAKISTAN-ENVIRONMENT-CONSERVATION-DOLPHIN by Ashraf KHAN (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a medium flood alert for the Indus River at Chashma and Kalabagh due to a significant rise in water levels. Authorities are concerned that this increase in water discharge could lead to flooding in nearby areas.

The water flow at Chashma has reached 378,000 cusecs, while at Kalabagh, it has risen to 413,000 cusecs. In response to the rising levels, the PDMA has alerted relevant districts and departments to take necessary precautions.

PDMA Director General Irfan Kathia has instructed the commissioners and deputy commissioners of Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions to remain on high alert. Further alerts have been issued to districts such as Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur.

Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, and other relevant agencies have been directed to complete all precautionary measures in advance. The PDMA also urged that emergency control rooms be operational, with Rescue 1122 teams ready for any disaster response. Additionally, the necessary fuel stocks, including petrol and diesel for rescue operations, should be maintained at adequate levels to ensure uninterrupted emergency response efforts.

