India’s nuclear obsession

The world today seems to be caught in a strange race, not to build peace, but to develop bigger, more lethal bombs. Nuclear weapons, once considered a last resort, have now become symbols of power and pride. Countries treat them like trophies, believing that the more they possess, the greater their respect will be. It is like people showing off fancy cars or expensive watches, not because they need them, but to attract attention. The concept of deterrence is often viewed as a means to maintain peace. However, in reality, it often acts as a convenient excuse for asserting dominance when genuine threats are lacking.

Nowhere is this obsession more apparent than in South Asia, where India seems convinced that nuclear weapons are the shortcut to global prestige, mistaking the power to destroy for the power to lead. In the name of responsibility and restraint, India portrays itself as a stable nuclear power. Yet its actions tell a different story. With expanding stockpiles, the development of advanced missile systems, and increasingly assertive rhetoric, India’s nuclear ambitions seem driven more by the desire to project strength than by the need for security. What we observe is not strategic caution but a calculated assertion– an appetite for dominance wrapped in policy. And it is a path that risks escalating tensions, undermining regional stability, and pushing others to follow suit.

New Delhi’s persistent pursuit of nuclear dominance, disguised as self-defence, has become more dangerous, driven by ambition and strategic arrogance. What started with the so-called “peaceful” nuclear explosion in 1974 has now developed into a stance that seems less about protection and more about provocation. With each new test and policy change, New Delhi moves further from restraint, pushing South Asia toward instability and raising concerns well beyond the region.

As one wisely puts it, “The most dangerous countries in the world are not those with the most weapons, but those most obsessed with having them”. India fits this warning all too well. Doctrines like “No First Use” may project themselves as responsible, but behind them lie a growing arsenal, an expanding missile programme, and quietly deepening partnerships, especially with Israel. At a time when the world desperately needs diplomacy over destruction, India’s nuclear behaviour sends the wrong message: that fear commands more respect than peace. Such a trend is particularly alarming for vulnerable, less secure nations that may seek to do the same.

The country’s expanding arsenal of lethal and sophisticated weapons, including the Agni-5 with MIRV technology, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and pursuit of hypersonic nuclear-capable systems, reveals a reckless and dangerous obsession —one that exceeds logic and necessity. With each new missile test, nuclear upgrade, and high-tech military purchase, it fuels a false sense of supremacy. These weapons, rather than preventing conflict, increase tensions in a volatile region. Why? Because deterrence requires balance, dialogue, and restraint—all of which are absent from India’s aggressive military stance. These vast nuclear programmes aren’t just about self-defense; they are part of a deliberate plan to dominate South Asia and secure a position among global powers. This pursuit of prestige comes at a cost, especially for neighbouring countries. By racing to keep up with China, India is also intimidating and forcing smaller states like Pakistan into an arms race they can barely afford.

India’s neighbours, through resistance, deterrence, and regional balance, are the last line of defence slowing India’s march toward unchecked dominance. But if the barrier breaks– if India succeeds in overpowering them, no one can predict where this surge of militarism and aggression will go next. This is not just a regional issue; it’s a global warning. The time to act is now, before this obsession leads to destruction.

The image of India as a responsible nuclear power no longer holds, especially under Modi, whose government has cloaked nationalist ambitions in the language of defence. But these weapons don’t stop at the borders. A heavily armed India sends shockwaves far beyond South Asia– its aggressive stance threatens to destabilize regions as far away as the Middle East, Europe, and parts of Africa. What we are witnessing isn’t deterrence– it is a ruthless and arrogant power grab that the world can’t afford to overlook.

India’s fascination with weapons is a calculated effort to crown itself as the uncontested leader and dominant power of the region, more powerful than any of its neighbours, determined to crush any rival that dares to stand in its way or question its authority. This obsession is not driven by genuine security concerns but by an aggressive desire to claim a throne on the global stage, regardless of how destabilizing, provocative, and dangerous the consequences may be.

