Imran Khan’s sons meet Trump’s former aide

By News Desk

CALIFORNIA: Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, the sons of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, recently met Richard Grenell, a former key aide to US President Donald Trump, in California. The meeting was reported by Grenell, who shared a photo of himself with the Khan brothers on social media platform X.

“Great to spend time with Kasim and Sulaiman. Welcome, my friends!” Grenell wrote, adding, “Stay strong. Millions around the world are facing political vengeance, and you are not alone in this fight.”

Earlier this month, Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, mentioned that both Sulaiman and Kasim would participate in the protest movement, with Imran Khan himself leading the efforts from inside jail.

In a post shared on X last week, Kasim Khan expressed his thoughts on his father’s choices, stating that Imran Khan had chosen to remain in a “dark prison cell” rather than live a life of comfort abroad. “Our father lived in Pakistan – away from us – for most of our lives. Not because he had to, but because he chose to stand up against a corrupt regime,” Kasim added.

