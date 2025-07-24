Hulk Hogan, Wrestling Superstar, Dies at 71 in Florida

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. According to TMZ Sports, medics were dispatched to Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning in response to a reported cardiac arrest. He was transported to a hospital, but later died.
Born Terry Gene Bollea on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, Hogan became a global icon in professional wrestling. He debuted with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in 1979 and quickly rose to prominence with his charismatic personality and signature catchphrase, “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?” Over the years, Hogan headlined numerous WrestleMania events and played a pivotal role in transforming the WWF into a global entertainment powerhouse.
Beyond wrestling, Hogan ventured into acting, starring in films like “Rocky III” and “No Holds Barred,” and appeared in his own reality TV show, “Hogan Knows Best.” He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice—first in 2005 and again in 2020 as part of the New World Order faction.
Hogan is survived by his wife, Sky Daily, and their two children. His passing marks the end of an era in professional wrestling, and tributes from fans and fellow wrestlers are pouring in worldwide.
This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.
