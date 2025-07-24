Hospitals in Hyderabad urged to follow waste disposal protocols

KARACHI: The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a warning to hospitals and clinics in Hyderabad to properly dispose of medical waste according to established regulations. SEPA Director General Waqar Hussain Phulpoto emphasized the need for compliance with the Hospital Waste Management Rules during his visit to the city.

Phulpoto chaired meetings with hospital administrators, kiln owners, factory operators, and municipal officials, urging hospitals to use incinerators for waste disposal as per scientific protocols. He also reprimanded kiln owners for failing to use eco-friendly fuel and instructed them to adopt environmentally safe alternatives in line with SEPA laws.

Municipal officers were directed to ensure that municipal waste is disposed of at designated landfill sites. The SEPA DG warned that any violations of the SEPA Act 2014 would result in strict legal action. He also responded to public complaints by ordering the sealing of an ice factory in Thatta for non-compliance with environmental regulations.