Heavy rain triggers urban flooding in Punjab, power disruptions follow

LAHORE: Torrential rainfall early on Wednesday caused urban flooding across several cities in Punjab, including Lahore, and disrupted electricity supply to multiple neighborhoods. The rains flooded low-lying areas, impacting daily activities and causing widespread power outages. Water accumulated on roads, causing significant disruptions to mobility and infrastructure.

In Lahore, heavy rainfall affected key areas such as Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Iqbal Town, and Johar Town, among others. Several underpasses and streets were submerged, overwhelming the drainage systems and halting traffic flow. Similar conditions were reported in other parts of Punjab, including Faisalabad, Khanewal, Mian Channu, and Jhang.

As rainwater accumulated, dozens of power feeders tripped, plunging several neighborhoods into darkness. In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a warning for continued monsoon rains, predicting more downpours across the region until July 25.

Punjab’s disaster management officials have directed district-level agencies to remain on high alert and have deployed machinery and personnel to assist with drainage and potential rescue operations. Rescue services, including Rescue 1122 and WASA, have been instructed to expedite the drainage process in flood-affected areas. Authorities also warned citizens to avoid electric poles and wires and to stay away from unstable buildings.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted further heavy rainfall across Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with the potential for strong winds, lightning, and damage to weak structures. Significant rainfall has already been recorded in various cities, with Attock receiving 133mm, Lahore airport 104mm, and Narowal and Sheikhupura also experiencing substantial precipitation.

In response to the situation, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited flood-affected areas in Jhelum and announced that a comprehensive survey would be conducted to assess the damage. He also urged the government to declare the rain-affected regions as disaster zones to ensure relief efforts are better targeted.

Despite the heavy rainfall, the drainage of major roads in Lahore was completed within hours. Authorities have continued their efforts to manage the flood situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the public.