Govt issues warning about freelancing scams targeting youth in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) of Pakistan has issued a crucial advisory regarding the rise of “honey trap” scams. These scams, which are primarily targeting youth, students, and freelancers in Punjab, are spreading via messaging apps like WhatsApp. Fraudsters use these platforms to lure individuals into groups where they are exposed to explicit content, blackmail, and coercion.

The scammers typically pose as recruiters or agents from legitimate freelancing platforms, adding potential victims to fake professional WhatsApp groups. Once added, victims are often subjected to inappropriate content. Those who react or attempt to report the material are manipulated into forwarding it, thus implicating themselves. Soon after, they are contacted by individuals impersonating law enforcement officials, who demand large sums of money to avoid legal action.

The advisory outlines the multiple dangers associated with these scams, including financial extortion, emotional harm, reputational damage, and the unauthorized use of digital identities. Scammers exploit social media activity and personal information from messaging platforms to personalize their attacks, making the threat not just a digital security risk but a broader social concern as well.

The rise of these scams is partly due to vulnerabilities in public platforms, such as users’ personal information being exposed in group chats or added to groups without their consent. The lack of awareness regarding digital safety also plays a role in their success. Many young job seekers are susceptible to these scams because they often interact with job offers through informal channels rather than verified freelancing websites.

National CERT has recommended several preventive measures, including adjusting privacy settings on messaging apps, avoiding unknown job offers, and leaving groups where explicit content is shared. The advisory also urges users to rely on reputable freelancing platforms and seek legal advice when necessary.

Victims or witnesses of such scams are encouraged to report incidents through the National CERT portal or the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.