Govt hails ATC verdict in May 9 cases, PTI condemns as mockery of justice

The federal government has praised the decision of a trial court convicting several PTI leaders, including Punjab Assembly Leader of Opposition Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, in connection with the May 9 rioting cases. Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik welcomed the verdict, calling it a “positive step” and asserting that justice had been upheld. He emphasized that the decision followed due process and aligned with the law and the Constitution, asserting that no matter one’s position, the law is equal for everyone.

The PTI, however, vehemently opposed the verdicts. Bhachar himself expressed his determination to support Prime Minister Imran Khan despite the ruling. Other PTI leaders condemned the verdicts, labeling them a “mockery of justice.” Deputy leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Moeen Ud Din Riaz Qureshi, called it a “black day for democracy.” He claimed that the sentences were based on fabricated evidence and unlawful proceedings. He further stated that the public was aware of the political nature of the cases and that the PTI would challenge the decisions in the appellate court.

PTI’s chief whip in the Punjab Assembly, Rana Shahbaz Ahmad, argued that such verdicts would not force the party to surrender, asserting that they stood for a cause and the nation’s future. He predicted that many PTI lawmakers might be unjustly sentenced, even though they were not linked to the offenses in the FIRs. He called for the formation of a committee to review the cases filed against PTI leaders, workers, and supporters across Punjab.

Another lawmaker, Waqas Maan, criticized the ATC’s decision, calling it a “funeral of justice” and warned the government not to sideline the opposition, as it could lead to similar actions against them in the future.