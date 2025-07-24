Flash floods devastate K-P, G-B, leaving 18 dead

Severe flash floods and torrential rains have wreaked havoc across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), claiming at least 18 lives and leaving several others missing. The floods, which have been ongoing for two days, have prompted authorities to issue emergency warnings and predict more rainfall in the coming days.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported on Wednesday that 13 people have died in K-P as a result of the heavy rainfall. Among the deceased, nine were children, three were women, and one was a man. Additionally, three others were injured, including two children and one woman. The PDMA’s initial report also indicated that 19 homes were impacted by the floods, with 17 of them partially damaged and two completely destroyed.

The worst-hit districts include Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Mardan, Kurram, Haripur, Mansehra, Upper Chitral, Malakand, and Shangla. In Swat, the devastation was particularly severe, as flash floods and the collapse of a house led to the deaths of six children and one woman, while another woman and child were injured. In Buner, heavy rainfall, thunder, and lightning caused three deaths, including that of a woman and her child, who were struck by lightning. An eight-year-old boy was also swept away during the torrential rains.

In Bajaur, two brothers, aged 21 and 5, lost their lives after heavy rain flooded their area. Their mother was rescued, but the bodies of the brothers were recovered. In Upper Kohistan, a woman died after the roof of a house collapsed due to the relentless rain, while a child in Torghar was injured under similar circumstances.

Meanwhile, flash floods in G-B, particularly in the Babusar region, have caused widespread damage. Authorities fear that 10 to 15 people may have been swept away by the floods, with many still missing. The G-B government has urged tourists to postpone their travel to the region, as the situation remains critical. The government has successfully rescued stranded tourists and is providing them with free accommodation in collaboration with local hotel owners.

The Babusar route remains closed, and the Karakoram Highway has been blocked at two major points, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. However, the Silk Route is open for small vehicles, and restoration work up to Bisham is progressing rapidly. G-B authorities are urging the public to avoid non-essential travel to the region until conditions improve. The G-B chief minister is scheduled to visit the most affected areas, including Babusar, to assess the damage and oversee relief efforts.

Authorities are also on high alert due to the forecast of more intense rainfall. The Director General of the Meteorological Department has warned that additional rains may trigger more flash floods, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and G-B.

In Diamer, five people were confirmed dead after being swept away by floodwaters, and rescue operations are still ongoing to locate additional missing persons. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning for widespread rain and thunderstorms across various parts of the country, particularly in regions like Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan. This may lead to flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides.

The Met Office has also issued alerts for the possibility of heavy rainfall in low-lying areas of major cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Sialkot, which could lead to urban flooding. Addit exionally, strong winds and thunderstorms are expected, posing a risk to weak structures, such as rooftops and electric poles.

Given the severity of the situation, authorities continue to monitor the weather and advise the public to stay informed about further updates.