Dar calls for inclusive dialogue, cooperative diplomacy amid growing global turbulence

DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism, peaceful dispute resolution, and UN Charter

Asserts UNSC must be seen not only as a chamber of reaction but as a forum of prevention, problem-solving leadership

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism, peaceful dispute resolution, and the foundational principles of the UN Charter, calling for inclusive dialogue and cooperative diplomacy over confrontation.

“It is time for inclusive dialogue and cooperative diplomacy in the times of growing turbulence across the world, as “the cost of unresolved disputes, long-running conflicts, unilateral actions, and disregard for international law are being felt in every region.”

FM Dar was addressing a reception hosted by Pakistan’s Mission in New York on the occasion of Pakistan’s Presidency of the UN Security Council.

Speaking to diplomats, UN officials and representatives of member states, Dar underscored that at the heart of Pakistan’s foreign policy was a firm belief in multilateralism and the rule of international law. “The purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter, especially the peaceful settlement of disputes and the non-use or threat of force, are foundational to the United Nations and indispensable for a just international order,” he stated.

Dar’s remarks came as Pakistan holds the presidency of the UN Security Council this month. He noted that Pakistan’s leadership has been guided by these very principles in both deliberations and concrete actions taken during its tenure.

Under Pakistan’s presidency, the Security Council adopted Resolution 2788 earlier today, following a high-level open debate on the peaceful settlement of disputes, the first of three key priorities outlined by Dar. He described this core principle of the UN Charter as “too often sidelined,” and emphasized the need to bring it back to the center of the Council’s work.

Dar also stressed the importance of revitalizing multilateralism, describing it not as a slogan but as a necessity. “The Security Council must be seen not only as a chamber of reaction but as a forum of prevention, problem-solving, and principled leadership,” he asserted.

A third focus of Pakistan’s presidency is enhancing cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Dar announced that a council briefing with the OIC was scheduled for July 24, highlighting the 57-member body’s vital role in global peacebuilding.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s active diplomatic engagement, the Deputy Prime Minister said the country remains committed to working with partners around the world to advance the shared goals of peace, development, and human rights. “Our engagement transcends the Security Council and is reflected across the UN system — from the General Assembly to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and beyond,” he noted.

Dar highlighted Pakistan’s leadership in global climate and development discourse and reiterated its support for strengthening the UN’s three pillars: peace and security, development, and human rights. He also announced Pakistan’s candidacy for the Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term, which is endorsed by the Asia-Pacific Group.

“Our engagement with the Human Rights Council is guided by the values of truth, tolerance, mutual respect, consensus-building, and engagement,” he said, expressing the hope for broad international support.

Concluding his address, Dar urged the global community to rise above divisions. “In a world facing deepening divides and mounting challenges, we must choose cooperation over confrontation, and diplomacy over force. Pakistan stands ready to work with all of you to advance these common goals,” he affirmed.