Columbia University to pay over $200 million to resolve Trump probes

WASHINGTON: Columbia University said it will pay over $200 million to the US government in a settlement with President Donald Trump’s administration to resolve federal probes and have most of its suspended federal funding restored.

Trump has targeted several universities since returning to office in January over the pro-Palestinian student protest movement that roiled college campuses last year. He welcomed the agreement between his administration and Columbia in a post on social media.

In March, the Trump administration said it was penalizing Columbia over how it handled last year’s protests by canceling $400 million in federal funding. It contended that Columbia’s response to alleged antisemitism and harassment of Jewish and Israeli members of the university community was insufficient.

“Under today’s agreement, a vast majority of the federal grants which were terminated or paused in March 2025 – will be reinstated and Columbia’s access to billions of dollars in current and future grants will be restored,” the university said in a statement.

Columbia said it also agreed to settle investigations brought by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for $21 million and that its deal with the Trump administration preserved its “autonomy and authority over faculty hiring, admissions, and academic decision-making.”

After the government canceled funding, the school acquiesced later in March to a series of demands that included scrutiny of departments offering courses on the Middle East and other concessions that were widely condemned by US academics.

Last week, Columbia adopted a controversial definition of antisemitism that equates it with opposition to Zionism. The school said it would no longer engage with pro-Palestinian group Columbia University Apartheid Divest.

“Imagine selling your students out just so you can pay Trump $221 million and keep funding genocide,” the pro-Palestinian group said on Wednesday, calling the settlement a bribe.

Israel denies genocide accusations in Gaza and casts its military action as “self-defense” after a deadly October 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants.

Campus protesters demanded an end to US support for Israel’s devastating military assault on Gaza and a commitment that the university will cease investing any of its $14.8 billion endowment in weapons makers and companies that support Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Columbia agreed “to discipline student offenders for severe disruptions of campus operations, make structural changes to their Faculty Senate, bring viewpoint diversity to their Middle Eastern studies programs, eliminate race preferences from their hiring and admissions practices, and end DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) programs.”

The government has labeled pro-Palestinian protesters as antisemitic. Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government has wrongly conflated their criticism of Israel’s actions with antisemitism and their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.

Wednesday’s announcement came a day after Columbia disciplined dozens of students over a May pro-Palestinian protest in which demonstrators seized its main library.

The agreement asks Columbia to “undertake a comprehensive review of its international admissions processes and policies,” according to the deal’s terms.

Columbia is required to designate within 30 days an administrator answerable to the university president and responsible for overseeing the deal’s compliance.

The deal requires Columbia to appoint an additional administrator to look at alleged antisemitism and suggest recommendations.

Rights advocates have also raised concerns about anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab bias during the Israel-Gaza war. The Trump administration has not announced steps to tackle Islamophobia.

Trump has also attempted to use federal funding leverage with other institutions, including Harvard University. His administration has tried deporting foreign pro-Palestinian students, including at Columbia, but faced judicial roadblocks. Rights advocates have raised due process, academic freedom and free speech concerns.