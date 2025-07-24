CM Maryam spells priorities to improve standards of higher education

- Punjab CM decides to making GC University, GCWC, UET model institutions and implementation of KPI system to lift quality of education in Punjab universities
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday underlined the need for improving higher education across the province, saying that GC University, Government College for Women University, and the University of Engineering and Technology will be turned into model institutions to improve standards of higher education.
Chairing a special meeting in Lahore on Thursday, she emphasized upgrading the quality of education in Punjab’s universities and colleges, deciding to form College Management Councils in government colleges.
On the occasion, the participants of the meeting were briefed that several foreign universities, including Britain, Korea and Kazakhstan, have expressed interest in setting up campuses in Punjab.
The University of London, University of Brunel, the University of Gloucestershire, the University of Leicester, and others have offered to open branch campuses in Punjab.
The meeting decided to implement Key Performance Indicator (KPI) system, and the performance of the vice chancellors will be evaluated on the basis of KPI criteria to improve the quality of education in Punjab universities.
The Punjab CM sought a report on underperforming colleges and approved the establishment of the Education Vigilance Squad (EVS).
The Education Vigilance Squad will monitor sudden attendance, cleanliness, quality of education, and other matters.
Immediate action will be taken on the report of the Education Vigilance Squad under the supervision of the Minister of Education.
The proposal to set green, blue, yellow, and gray rankings of Punjab universities in terms of quality of education was viewed.
A detailed briefing was given on the Punjab CM Honhar Scholarship and Laptop Scheme in the meeting.
More than 19,000 students from other provinces besides Punjab have applied for the Chief Minister Punjab Scheme.
The meeting also reviewed the Higher Education Strategic Plan/Roadmap 2025-29.
Quality of education and institutional improvement in Punjab universities declared a priority in the meeting.
The proposal for governance reforms and institutional autonomy in public sector universities was also discussed in the meeting, with an emphasis on teaching quality, innovative research, and creative knowledge in Punjab universities.
The meeting agreed to include focus on human resource development in Punjab universities as a priority.
Digital transformation and global connectivity in universities also included as a priority, the meeting agreed. The meeting gave in-principle approval to hold the first Higher Education Conference in Punjab.
The chief minister also sought a detailed report on inactive commerce colleges in Punjab.
