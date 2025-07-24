Aurat March demands justice for 19-year-old woman killed after brutal sexual violence

KARACHI, July 23: The Aurat March Karachi has issued a powerful and emotional statement demanding justice for a 19-year-old who tragically passed away after enduring days of severe sexual violence by her husband.

The teen, who had been in a coma for several days at Karachi’s Civil Hospital, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. The assault, allegedly committed by her husband, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for immediate action from both the authorities and society.

According to police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, the woman had been admitted to the trauma center in a “critical condition,” showing signs of severe sexual violence. She had undergone surgery at another hospital before being transferred to Civil Hospital. The initial findings indicated the victim had been subjected to brutal sexual violence.

The young woman had been married to her husband on June 15, only for the violence to begin two days later. According to Baghdadi SHO Majid Alvi, the husband is accused of raping the woman and assaulting her with a metal pipe, leading to the deterioration of her health.

The woman’s brother registered an FIR against the husband under Sections 324 (attempted murder) and 376-B (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code. In the FIR, the brother described the horrific nature of the crime, accusing the husband of subjecting her to “unnatural sex acts” and brutal torture.

The death of this young woman has left the Aurat March Karachi devastated and outraged. In a strongly worded statement, the organization expressed their anger and grief, calling out the brutalities the victim endured. “Another girl silenced by brutality. Another life stolen in the name of rape culture,” the statement read.

The Aurat March made it clear that this was not a “private, marital issue,” but rather an instance of “sadistic, calculated torture” that cannot be brushed aside as a domestic matter. They are demanding a thorough investigation into the case, and calling for accountability at every level.

Their demands include the arrest of the husband’s family for their potential involvement, the suspension of the private hospital’s license until it is held accountable for its alleged medical negligence and cover-up, and the prosecution of the doctor who treated the victim.

The statement also called for an independent investigation into the hospital, the treating doctor, and the victim’s in-laws. In addition to these calls for justice, the organization has vowed to take action once the victim’s family returns from her burial.

Aurat March and Minority Rights March have promised to protest, “loud, relentless, angry,” in the streets to ensure that justice is served.