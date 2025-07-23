Zahir Jaffer seeks review of death penalty

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Jaffer, convicted for the brutal murder of Noor Muqadam, has filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking a review of the death sentence upheld by the apex court. The review petition, submitted through his lawyer Khawaja Haris, argues that the May 20 judgment did not consider the issue of Jaffer’s mental health or his mental capacity, which were raised during the trial.

The petition claims that the intense social media attention surrounding the case created a climate of hatred towards Jaffer, affecting his right to a fair trial. It further argues that the issue of his unsoundness of mind was not adequately addressed, despite its critical importance in determining both the validity of the trial and the appropriateness of the death sentence.

Jaffer’s legal team stresses that failing to address this crucial matter has prejudiced his rights under the Constitution, specifically referencing Articles 4, 9, and 10-A, which guarantee due process and protection of rights.

The petition also alleges that the trial judge was influenced by a sustained media campaign, particularly from the complainant, which may have hindered a fair legal evaluation of Jaffer’s mental state. The defense argues that this influence played a role in disregarding the petitioner’s mental condition in the trial process.