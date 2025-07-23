US hints at mediation on Kashmir during talks with Pakistan

WASHINGTON: In a key development, the US State Department indicated that the ongoing Kashmir dispute could be a topic of discussion in the upcoming bilateral talks between Pakistan and the United States.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 25 in Washington to address a range of critical issues, including Pakistan’s relations with the US, regional tensions, and the Kashmir dispute.

This meeting is a significant moment for the US-Pakistan relationship, as it will be Dar’s first official engagement with Secretary Rubio. The discussions are expected to focus on the longstanding issues between Pakistan and India, particularly Kashmir, and recent tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Senior officials from both countries are set to attend the meeting, which will also touch on broader matters of mutual interest.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, speaking at a press briefing, addressed questions regarding the US position on Kashmir and whether it would support direct communication between Pakistan and India on the issue. Bruce’s response was measured, hinting that Kashmir could be part of the conversation in the talks between Dar and Rubio.

“We have Pakistan who is going to be here for a bilat, and I’ll be participating in that, so I’m looking forward to that as well,” she said, signaling potential discussions about the dispute.

Her comments follow past efforts, including those by former President Donald Trump, who attempted to mediate between Pakistan and India, including on Kashmir, during his tenure. Trump had previously offered to host talks between the two countries, citing his role in helping ease tensions in South Asia.

The remarks also coincide with growing regional concerns, following escalated tensions between India and Pakistan in recent months. Notably, a deadly military confrontation occurred after the Indian Air Force conducted an unprovoked attack on civilian targets in Pakistan on May 7, alleging the targeting of “terrorist infrastructure.”

The airstrike killed multiple civilians and injured several more. Pakistan’s air force responded swiftly, shooting down six Indian fighter aircraft, including three French-made Rafales, in an intense exchange of aerial and artillery fire. This clash resulted in casualties on both sides before a ceasefire was brokered on May 10, with President Trump playing a pivotal role in mediating the temporary peace.

The US President’s involvement in this de-escalation process marked an attempt to cool tensions, but India’s position has remained firm in rejecting external mediation. New Delhi has repeatedly emphasized that Pakistan and India must resolve their issues directly without third-party involvement.

The meeting between Dar and Rubio, while focused on US-Pakistan relations, could provide a platform for the US to further push for dialogue between Pakistan and India on Kashmir, considering the volatile history and current security dynamics between the two countries. The US’s call for direct communication has often been a part of its diplomatic efforts in the region, though it remains to be seen if Washington will actively involve itself in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan’s nomination of former President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, recognizing his efforts in calming tensions in South Asia, further underscores the significance of the role the US has played in the region’s geopolitics. However, with India’s steadfast refusal to entertain international involvement in Kashmir, the future of peace talks remains uncertain.

During the upcoming meeting, it is expected that Ishaq Dar will reiterate Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, emphasizing the need for international recognition of the right of Kashmiris to self-determination in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Additionally, the talks will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and economic cooperation between the two countries, which have seen positive developments recently, including the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the UK.

As the situation in Kashmir remains a delicate issue, with both countries holding entrenched positions, the upcoming talks will be closely watched to gauge whether any substantive progress can be made towards a peaceful resolution.