Two siblings electrocuted to death in Battagram

ALLAI: Tragedy struck the Allai region on Tuesday when two brothers, both students at a local seminary, were electrocuted to death in the village of Damrai, located near Banah, the administrative center of Tehsil Allai.
The victims, Mudassir and Yasir, aged around 14 and 11, were returning home from their madrassah when one of them accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage electricity pole. The young boy was fatally electrocuted instantly. In a desperate attempt to save his brother, the second boy rushed to help but was also electrocuted, resulting in their deaths.
The bodies remained at the scene until passersby alerted the family, who later arrived to recover the remains. The tragic incident has sparked deep grief and anger within the local community. Both residents and the grieving family have blamed the Allai power division, part of Hazara Electric Supply Company Limited (HAZECO), for negligence and poor management.
Speaking to the media, the boys’ elder brother, Qari Ejaz, expressed immense sorrow and frustration: “We are poor, hardworking people. We do not have the resources or knowledge to take legal action. We have placed our faith in Allah Almighty, but HAZECO is to blame. This is not the first time lives have been lost due to their carelessness, yet there has been no accountability for their failures.”
He further criticized the erratic power supply in the region, stating that even when electricity is available, it is so poorly managed that it endangers lives.
The community has echoed these concerns, calling for a thorough investigation, swift action against those responsible, and immediate financial assistance for the grieving family. They urged the government to take necessary steps to prevent further tragedies and protect innocent lives.