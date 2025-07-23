The evolving role of women in terrorism in Pakistan

When most think of terrorism, men are often pictured as primary actors. However, in Pakistan, women’s involvement in terrorist activities has become increasingly significant and diverse, especially over the last decade. No longer passive victims, women now play critical roles as enablers and, alarmingly, direct perpetrators. This shift is evident in groups like the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan and the Balochistan Liberation Army , where women’s roles have moved from traditional support to active, direct involvement in violence. Understanding this complex evolution is vital for effective counter-terrorism in the region.

Historically, societies assigned distinct roles during conflict: men as aggressors, women as gentle or sorrowful figures. Yet, as David Rapport noted, women have always played a part in these conflicts, though often overlooked. This trend continues in the current wave of religious terrorism, with their involvement becoming more visible and varied.

The “War on Terror” post-9/11 significantly altered Pakistan’s security. Many pro-Kashmir and Islamist militant groups turned their focus inward, targeting the Pakistani state. These groups forged strong ties with international networks like Al-Qaeda and the Taliban. The TTP, formed in 2007, emerged from these alliances. During this turbulent period, women’s roles within extremist networks began to transform. Islamist terrorist organizations, often allied with like-minded groups, created environments where women supported secretive, violent operations.

A key factor in women’s involvement is the exploitation of gender inequality and disempowerment. Terrorist groups cleverly twist religious teachings, particularly Islam, to manipulate and recruit women. They promote ideas like marrying “mujahedeen,” producing “Muslim babies,” and building a better “Ummah.” Religious institutions, like certain madrassas and institutes such as Al Huda, have sometimes been used to spread extremist ideas, subtly pushing women towards radicalization.

The rapid rise of the Islamic State (IS) around 2014 marked a significant turning point. IS explicitly calls for women to become suicide bombers and actively build their ‘caliphate.’ This influenced other Pakistani extremist groups. TTP leader Mullah Fazlullah, for instance, used radio broadcasts to encourage women to provide financial support. Beyond fundraising, women took on dangerous practical roles: making suicide jackets, gathering intelligence as informants, and managing finances.

Before the 2000s, women’s roles were largely confined to supportive functions as mothers and wives. This has changed dramatically. Women are now actively recruited and participate directly in terrorist acts, particularly by the TTP and BLA. In July 2019, the TTP claimed an attack in Dera Ismail Khan involving an alleged female suicide attacker. The TTP also launched Sunnat-e-Khaula, its first English magazine for women, using religious narratives and historical female contributions to manipulate and radicalize them for terrorist involvement.

Reasons for women becoming suicide bombers are complex and personal: obedience to male family members, or a strong desire for revenge after losing loved ones. In asymmetric conflicts, horrific experiences like rape can also push women towards desperate acts of retribution. A practical advantage for terrorist groups using women is their ability to move with less suspicion due to cultural norms. It’s uncommon for security forces to thoroughly inspect cars with women, making them ideal couriers for sensitive materials.

Recent high-profile incidents powerfully show this direct involvement. Shari Baloch, 31, became the BLA’s first female suicide bomber in April 2022, killing four, including three Chinese teachers, at the University of Karachi. More recently, on 26 August 2024, Mahil Baloch, a law student, was identified as the suicide bomber in a BLA attack on a security forces camp. While her parents expressed shock, the BLA claimed she joined their Majeed Brigade in 2022, indicating a premeditated decision.

To understand women’s radicalisation in contexts like Pakistan, we must look beyond simplistic explanations. While extremist ideology plays a role, a fuller picture emerges from theories linking radicalisation to a lack of resources and opportunities. Relative deprivation suggests people are driven by feeling unfairly disadvantaged or lacking access to fundamental necessities: quality education, decent jobs, a voice in society, or basic justice.

For Pakistani women, facing significant gender inequality, limited education and economic opportunities, and social restrictions, feelings of deprivation can be pervasive. When formal systems fail to address grievances, extremist groups fill the void. They offer a twisted sense of belonging, purpose, and even perverse empowerment. For marginalized women, these groups can present themselves as the only path to control or justice, offering community and a distorted promise of a better future. It is ironic that groups like the TTP and ISIS, fundamentally opposed to women’s rights, strategically use them by distorting religious texts and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Women’s involvement in terrorism in Pakistan is complex and concerning, demanding a comprehensive understanding beyond traditional security approaches. They are increasingly crucial enablers and direct perpetrators. This shift is driven by systemic exploitation of gender inequality, deliberate manipulation of religious texts, and relative deprivation from lack of basic resources and justice.

Simply condemning individuals may radicalize more youth and women. A process of de-radicalisation, achieved gradually through education, scholarships, and integrating youth, especially from marginalized communities like Balochistan, into the mainstream system, is needed. A comprehensive, long-term counter-terrorism strategy must address women’s unique vulnerabilities and motivations. This includes tackling systemic issues: lack of education, limited economic opportunities, and the need for greater social inclusion. By understanding radicalisation pathways and investing in genuine empowerment and integration, Pakistan can build a more secure, equitable, and resilient future against the complex threat of women’s involvement in terrorism.