Tajik envoy praises Pak-Tajikistan bond, agrees to boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: In a symbolic display of friendship and shared commitment to regional prosperity, the Acting Ambassador of Tajikistan, Saidjon Shafiev, met with former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani on Wednesday to discuss ways to further enhance bilateral relations and regional cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Durrani emphasized the importance of fostering closer ties between the two nations, particularly in the areas of trade, people-to-people exchanges, and regional cooperation. “Friendly relations between Pakistan and nations committed to peace and progress can transform the region into a hub of economic development,” he said.

The Tajik Ambassador, in a heartfelt gesture of affection, warmly embraced Durrani twice during the meeting, symbolizing the deep ties and mutual respect shared between the two countries. “There is a heartfelt connection between Tajikistan and Pakistan. We truly love Pakistan—this is why I embraced you twice,” said Shafiev while welcoming Durrani.

Both leaders discussed several key areas where their countries could collaborate more effectively. Durrani proposed enhancing economic and diplomatic relations, with a focus on increasing trade and improving the connectivity between business communities and chambers of commerce from both nations.

“We consider Pakistan our second home and are eager to boost bilateral trade,” said Shafiev. He expressed his support for Durrani’s vision and highlighted Tajikistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors for mutual benefit.

In addition to economic ties, Durrani and Shafiev agreed on the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts. They noted that increasing interpersonal exchanges, including cultural programs and educational collaborations, would help build stronger relationships and foster mutual understanding between the people of both countries.

The meeting ended on a positive note with both parties reaffirming their dedication to fostering closer relations. As a token of goodwill, Shafiev presented a memento to Durrani, symbolizing the continued friendship and collaborative efforts between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

Durrani, on behalf of the people of Pakistan, extended good wishes to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan, expressing Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the already warm and productive relationship between the two countries.