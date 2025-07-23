Shopkeeper killed in Korangi jewellery market heist

KARACHI: In a bold daylight robbery in Karachi’s Korangi No2 area, eight armed robbers on motorcycles looted gold worth millions of rupees from three jewellery shops. During the heist, they opened fire, resulting in the death of a young jeweller and the injury of a woman passerby.

Witnesses and police reported that the robbers, dressed with their faces covered and caps pulled low, arrived on four motorcycles. They targeted Faryal Zargar, Al-Aziz Jewellers, and Kiran Jewellers, demanding gold at gunpoint. Abdul Mateen, a 32-year-old jeweller and the son of Abdul Muqeem, the general secretary of the Jewellers Market, attempted to resist the robbery. He was shot multiple times. A 62-year-old woman, Sabri Rafiq, was also caught in the crossfire.

Both victims were rushed to Jinnah Hospital, where Abdul Mateen succumbed to his injuries. He had been shot three times and lost a significant amount of blood, according to doctors. Tragically, Abdul Mateen was only two months away from his wedding.

A third victim, believed to be an accomplice of the robbers, was injured and taken away by the gang during their escape. CCTV footage later showed five robbers fleeing the scene on three motorcycles, their weapons clearly visible.

The robbery sparked outrage among local traders, who closed their businesses in protest. They blocked roads, burned tires, and caused traffic disruptions, demanding the immediate arrest of the criminals. Protesters expressed frustration with law enforcement, questioning when the government would take action to ensure the safety of the city. One protester poignantly remarked, “The gold can be earned again, but who will bring back the life of a young man ready to begin a new chapter?”

Adding to the tragedy, the market’s security camera system had been disabled due to a power outage, leaving no live footage of the crime. Traders called for better security measures, including restored electricity backups for surveillance systems and the recovery of the stolen gold.

Police have initiated an investigation, using CCTV footage and other leads to identify the suspects. SHO Korangi Adeel Afzal confirmed that efforts are underway to determine the quantity of gold stolen and make arrests.

This incident marks the 51st death in Karachi this year as a result of robberies during resistance, a staggering statistic despite police claims of a 50% reduction in street crimes.