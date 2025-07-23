Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms Pakistan’s willingness for meaningful dialogue with India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s readiness for “meaningful dialogue” with India during a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Wednesday.

He emphasized that Pakistan was open to addressing all outstanding issues with India, including the Kashmir dispute and water sharing, under a framework of peace and diplomacy.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office, highlighted the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, especially after the recent conflict in Kashmir that saw an attack resulting in the deaths of 26 individuals. The military confrontation that followed sparked concerns of further escalation, but PM Shehbaz confirmed that Pakistan continues to prioritize peaceful solutions, emphasizing dialogue as the only way forward.

“We are open for dialogue and ready to discuss all matters, including the Kashmir issue and the concerns surrounding water distribution,” the Prime Minister said. “Pakistan has always advocated for peaceful negotiations, and we remain committed to addressing the issues through diplomacy.”

The Prime Minister also commended the UK for its role in de-escalating tensions in South Asia and welcomed the British government’s decision to resume Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the UK. This move, he noted, would help alleviate the difficulties faced by the Pakistani community in the UK and enhance people-to-people ties.

During the discussion, PM Shehbaz praised the UK’s growing role in bilateral trade relations, particularly following recent talks aimed at expanding trade ties. “Our economic relations are on an upward trajectory. The recently concluded trade talks between our nations will result in mutually beneficial opportunities,” he said. The establishment of the UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council was also highlighted, aiming to further institutionalize economic cooperation.

Marriott, in her briefing, shared her experience from her recent visit to London, where she held detailed discussions with British officials on further strengthening the bilateral relationship. She also praised Pakistan’s economic recovery, particularly noting improvements in key macroeconomic indicators, which were evident in the positive performance of Pakistan’s economy over the past months.

Additionally, the British government’s new visa measures for Pakistani students and workers, including e-visas, were noted as a significant step towards easing mobility and enhancing ties between the two countries.

On a broader diplomatic front, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Usman Jadoon, strongly rejected India’s allegations of cross-border terrorism during a debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday. Addressing the council, Ambassador Jadoon refuted India’s claims, accusing New Delhi of sponsoring terrorism and aggression in the region.

“It is India, not Pakistan, that actively sponsors and aids terrorism, and its actions in Jammu and Kashmir have been widely documented by international human rights organizations,” Jadoon stated. He pointed to India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir and its continuous violations of UNSC resolutions on the issue as evidence of New Delhi’s disregard for international law.

Ambassador Jadoon also highlighted India’s recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international law and a direct threat to Pakistan’s water security. The treaty, signed in 1960, governs the sharing of water from the Indus River, a critical resource for Pakistan.

During the UNSC debate, Pakistan once again reinforced its commitment to multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes. The country continues to advocate for a just resolution to the Kashmir conflict, in line with the UNSC resolutions and the rights of the Kashmiri people.

“We urge India to abandon its rhetoric of victimhood and shift its focus to addressing its legal obligations, particularly regarding Kashmir,” Ambassador Jadoon remarked. He further emphasized Pakistan’s responsible stance, advocating for peace and stability while responding to external threats in a measured manner.

PM Shehbaz, during his address at the UNSC, echoed these sentiments, calling for an immediate resolution to the Kashmir issue through dialogue and respect for international law.

legations while calling for a neutral investigation. A US-brokered ceasefire ended the war.

Pakistan previously invited India to a comprehensive dialogue to address all contentious issues, including the Kashmir dispute and the water distribution.

During a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott today, PM Shehbaz appreciated the UK’s role in de-escalating tensions during the Pakistan-India standoff.

He welcomed the British government’s decision to resume PIA flights to the UK. He said, “This [decision] would go a long way in alleviating the hardships faced by the British-Pakistani community as well as enhancing people-to-people exchanges,” while appreciating the role of the high commissioner.

Both sides discussed the “positive trajectory” of bilateral relations. The prime minister said that the recently held trade talks between the two countries would lead to mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides. “Pakistan is also cooperating closely with the UK at the UN Security Council, where Pakistan currently holds the monthly Presidency,” he said.

Marriott briefed PM Shehbaz about her recent visit to London, where she had extensive consultations on enhancing bilateral ties.

She lauded the Pakistani government’s recent economic performance which brought about a significant improvement in key macroeconomic indicators. She also discussed the UK’s perspective on regional developments in South Asia and the Middle East.

Last week, UK’s government launched e-visas for Pakistani students and workers as part of an “enhanced” border and immigration system.

The announcement came just a day after the two countries formally signed the Trade Dialogue Mechanism Agreement and decided to establish the UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council to institutionalise bilateral economic cooperation.

UN envoy hits back at India for cross-border terrorism claims

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s envoy to the UNSC, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, rejected Indian allegations of cross-border terrorism and asked India to change its behaviour, instead of resorting to its “tired narrative of victimhood and blame-shifting”, during the UNSC debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes” on Tuesday.

The Indian envoy was reacting to Deputy PM Dar’s speech in New York during the reception hosted for Pakistan’s presidency of the UNSC, where the latter underscored the need for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

“It is India which actively sponsors, aids and abets terrorism in my country and beyond,” Ambassador Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member body on Tuesday evening, while responding to allegations made by India’s UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish.

“Rather than being blinded by hubris and a misplaced sense of impunity, and instead of resorting to its tired narrative of victimhood and blame-shifting, India must introspect seriously, change its behaviour and comply with its international legal obligations on all counts,” he said, in the debate convened by Pakistan to promote pacific settlement of disputes between nations.

Ambassador Jadoon said that it was especially regrettable that the Indian ambassador targeted Pakistan yesterday, when earlier in the day, the council “spoke with a unanimous voice to reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN charter and the imperative of peaceful settlement of disputes, respect for international law and effective implementation of the resolution of the security council”.

The Pakistani envoy pointed out that firstly, India was in illegal occupation of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“While claiming to abide by the UN charter, and purportedly the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes, India has been in violation of security council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and has refused to implement those resolutions, thereby denying the Kashmiri people the exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination,” he said.

“India’s egregious violations of human rights which extend beyond the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir and encompass its appalling treatment of minorities has been widely reported by international human rights organisations,” Jadoon added.

He also said that India had “stooped to a new low” of unilaterally and illegally holding in abeyance the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, with the stated aim of depriving the people of Pakistan of water from the Indus river system.

“In gross violation of international law, India resorted to blatant aggression against my country between 7-10 May, targeting civilians, including women and children,” the ambassador said.

He highlighted Pakistan’s “befitting but measured response” in accordance with its right to self-defence, aimed exclusively at military targets, that resulted in the downing of six Indian aircraft that took part in the aggression, among other significant military losses.

“The hostilities came to an end owing to Pakistan’s position of strength and responsible approach, and facilitation of the US, as also highlighted in the statement of the US this morning, “ Jadoon told the delegates.

“It is ironic that India, which itself brought the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to the security council, refuses to implement the resolutions adopted by the council to peacefully resolve this dispute,” he added.

Obviously stung by the success of Pakistan’s signature event at the council, the Indian envoy had claimed that Pakistan was “steeped in fanaticism and terrorism”, and a “serial borrower from the International Monetary Fund”.

The debate will resume on July 24 to listen to the remaining speakers, after listening to scores of high-level representatives.