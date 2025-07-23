NATIONAL

Rivers stable, but india could trigger floods, warns PMD 

By News Desk

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning on Tuesday, highlighting the potential flood risk for Pakistan if India releases water into rivers flowing across the border. Despite most rivers in the country remaining stable for now, the PMD cautioned that the Chenab River could be at risk of flooding. The Ravi River, however, is currently safe due to sufficient water storage in Indian dams.

PMD Director General Mahr Sahibzad Khan explained that while the Jhelum and Sutlej rivers are not under immediate threat, the Chenab’s stability depends on India’s actions. He reassured that Pakistan’s dams have enough capacity to handle any inflows for the time being.

Khan also revealed that the ongoing monsoon spell, which will last until Friday, July 25, will be followed by another wet spell later this month. The ongoing rainfall is helping to improve dam levels, but the risks remain, particularly with increased rainfall in northern areas. “Another weather system expected later this month may bring more intense rain, heightening the flood threat,” he warned.

Pakistan continues to be highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, despite contributing minimally to global carbon emissions. Khan attributed the country’s heightened exposure to extreme weather events, such as heavy rainfall and glacier melt, to global climate shifts. “We are among the hardest hit by climate change,” he said, emphasizing the unpredictability of the weather, which includes cloudbursts and rapid glacier melt that create dangerous conditions.

Regarding recent flooding in Islamabad’s Saidpur Village and Chakwal, Khan clarified that these were not cloudbursts but rather heavy, prolonged rain over a span of 24 hours, worsened by illegal constructions blocking natural drainage systems.

Additionally, the PMD issued a high alert for Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), where rapid glacier melt and heavy rain are expected to trigger flash floods. The PMD cautioned that the combination of melting glaciers and intense rainfall could lead to sudden surges in rivers, causing flooding in low-lying areas. Authorities have been advised to remain on high alert.

