Rain delays return of Lodhran family’s bodies from Chilas

CHILLAS: Ongoing heavy rains and poor weather conditions have delayed the arrival of the bodies of two family members who died in a flash flood near Chilas. The tragic incident also left a five-year-old child missing.

Seventeen members of a Lodhran-based medical family were caught in the flood while returning from a recreational tour to Gilgit-Baltistan. The family’s coaster van was swept away by the sudden surge of water near Chilas. Two members, Fahad Islam and Dr. Mishal Fatima, have been confirmed dead, while the child, Abdul Hadi, remains missing. Rescue efforts to locate the child are still ongoing.

The surviving family members were rescued and taken to a safe location after receiving medical care. The family group included Mian Islam, his wife Shahida Islam, their sons Fahad Islam and Saad Islam along with their families, daughters Zainab and Faiza Islam, and two household staff members.

The surviving members are currently housed at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Chilas. Due to the tragedy, educational activities at Shahida Islam Medical College have been suspended. Quran recitations have been held at the college’s conference hall, with many people, including students and local residents, visiting to offer their condolences.

Funeral plans in Lodhran are on hold until the bodies arrive, depending on weather conditions. Relatives have started arriving at the family residence in Lodhran to express their sympathies.