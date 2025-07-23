Prince George Faces Major Royal Rule Change As He Turns 12

As Prince George turns 12, a significant royal travel rule could come into effect for the young heir. It has long been an unwritten tradition that heirs to the throne should not travel on the same flight, a rule that Prince William followed when he reached 12 years old.

Former royal pilot Graham Laurie shared on HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast in 2023 that when Prince William turned 12, he began flying on a different plane from his father, then Prince Charles. “Up until then, we flew all four together, but after William turned 12, he had to travel separately,” Laurie explained. “The King, for example, can’t fly with the Prince of Wales today.”

Laurie noted that this precautionary measure was put in place to ensure the line of succession remained intact. When William turned 12, he would fly separately in a 125 aircraft, while the rest of the family traveled together.

With Prince George now at the same age, there’s speculation about whether William and Kate will follow this rule for their son. While concerns over safety remain paramount, especially with the King’s focus on cost-cutting, Graham believes the travel rule is still likely to be enforced.

Prince George has already traveled with his parents on several international trips, including to Australia in 2014, Canada in 2016, and Germany and Poland in 2017. William is said to have sought permission from the late Queen Elizabeth for George to accompany them on their first royal tour.

This year marks an important one for Prince George. As he enters his final year at Lambrook before moving to secondary school, he will experience further changes. Royal Editor Emily Nash points out that this transition year will be a key moment in his development. “William and Kate have always prioritized normalcy for their children, and that won’t change,” Nash said.

While Prince George is second in line to the throne, the royal couple has started introducing him to public engagements in a familiar and private setting. His appearance at the tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace was one such moment. Despite his royal duties, George has also enjoyed typical childhood experiences, such as attending football matches and concerts—albeit with a VIP meet-and-greet with Taylor Swift!

At 12, Prince George enters a new phase of his royal journey, and whether or not the travel rule changes for him remains to be seen.