Pakistan ready for meaningful dialogue with India on all issues: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan is ready for a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, state media reported.

He was talking to British High Commissioner Ms. Jane Marriott, who called on him in Islamabad, a statement issued from the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

During the meeting, the prime minister conveyed his warm wishes for King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer and said he looked forward to his meeting with the UK leadership later this year, state broadcaster PTV News said.

Shehbaz Sharif also welcomed the UK’s recent decision to resume PIA flights to and from the UK. He added that this would go a long way in alleviating the hardships faced by the British Pakistani community as well as enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

He particularly appreciated the role of the High Commissioner in this regard, the PMO statement said.

On Pakistan-UK relations, the prime minister expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation and said that the recently held trade talks between the two countries would lead to mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides.

“Pakistan is also cooperating closely with the UK at the UN Security Council, where Pakistan currently holds the monthly presidency,” PTV News quoted the prime minister as saying.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation in South Asia and the Middle East. The prime minister expressed his appreciation for the UK’s role in de-escalation of tensions during the Pakistan-India standoff.

The UK High Commissioner also shared with the prime minister, the UK’s perspective on regional developments in South Asia and the Middle East.

She thanked the prime minister for receiving her and briefed him about her recent visit to London, where she had extensive consultations on enhancing Pakistan-UK bilateral ties, the PMO reported.

She lauded the government’s economic performance in the last year and a half, under the vision and leadership of the prime minister, which had brought about a significant improvement in all key macroeconomic indicators.