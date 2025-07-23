Pakistan-led resolution on peaceful dispute settlement adopted by UNSC

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday, spearheaded by Pakistan, calling for enhanced mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

The resolution, which promotes multilateralism in global peace and security, was adopted during the UNSC Open Debate titled “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, presided over the session, marking one of the two signature events for Pakistan during its presidency of the UNSC in July 2025. The resolution stresses the importance of using peaceful means such as negotiations, mediation, and judicial settlements for resolving disputes, particularly in regions marked by conflict.

“The peaceful settlement of disputes is not just a diplomatic tool but the lifeline of global stability,” Foreign Minister Dar remarked in his opening address. The resolution advocates the use of preventive diplomacy and conflict prevention measures to avoid the escalation of disputes. It also encourages member states to enhance collaboration with regional and subregional organizations for dispute resolution and dialogue facilitation.

The Foreign Office (FO) hailed the resolution as a significant contribution to the promotion of international peace, stating that it is in line with the principles outlined in Chapter VI of the United Nations Charter. The resolution underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to conflict resolution, urging nations to strengthen their efforts for timely diplomatic intervention.

During the session, Dar also addressed critical international issues, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the Kashmir dispute. Dar called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel’s latest military onslaught has killed more than 58,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children. “The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is escalating rapidly, and it is a glaring reminder of the need for multilateral action to prevent such conflicts,” Dar stated.

Dar also stressed the importance of resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UNSC resolutions, reiterating that the right to self-determination for Kashmiris cannot be substituted by any cosmetic measures. He also condemned India’s recent decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, warning that withholding water from 240 million Pakistanis could have severe implications for their livelihood.

The resolution, “Strengthening Mechanisms for Peaceful Settlement of Disputes,” urges nations to adopt peaceful dispute settlement measures, including the use of negotiation, mediation, and judicial means. The resolution also emphasizes the role of regional and subregional organizations in facilitating dialogue and resolving conflicts. One of the significant points raised was the need for timely intervention through diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of disputes into conflicts.

The resolution aligns with the broader goals of the UN, which seeks to promote a peaceful international environment, prevent violence, and foster stability. The resolution received full backing from all UNSC members, underscoring the global consensus on the importance of diplomacy and multilateralism.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also addressed the council, applauding Pakistan’s leadership in promoting multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes. Guterres highlighted the critical role of international diplomacy in preventing conflicts and upholding international law. He also stressed the importance of preventing violations of human rights, humanitarian law, and the UN Charter.

“Peaceful conflict resolution is critical to upholding global peace, especially at a time when geopolitical tensions are on the rise,” Guterres said. “Diplomacy, while sometimes not successful in preventing violence, still holds the power to halt conflicts before they escalate.”

The adoption of the resolution marks a significant achievement for Pakistan in its role as an active participant in the UNSC. Pakistan’s leadership in promoting peaceful dispute resolution has earned global recognition, particularly in conflict-prone regions such as Kashmir, Gaza, and parts of Africa.

In addition to sponsoring the resolution, Dar held bilateral meetings with several global leaders, including Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning, the UK Minister for Africa, and Thailand’s Foreign Minister.

These discussions focused on enhancing international cooperation, addressing pressing challenges such as climate change, conflict prevention, and human rights, and strengthening global diplomatic efforts.

The resolution’s adoption is a clear indication of the growing importance of multilateral diplomacy and the international community’s commitment to resolving disputes peacefully. As global tensions continue to rise, the resolution serves as a timely reminder of the role that international cooperation and dialogue play in preventing conflict and ensuring long-term peace.

Pakistan’s leadership in the UNSC and its firm stance on multilateralism reflect its commitment to global peace and security. As the world faces increasing challenges from climate change, regional conflicts, and political instability, the resolution calls on all nations to work together to build a more peaceful and stable global environment.