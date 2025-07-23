Ozzy Osbourne, Heavy Metal Icon, Dies Aged 76 After Farewell Show

Ozzy Osbourne, the godfather of heavy metal, has died at 76, just weeks after performing at his highly anticipated farewell concert. The legendary rocker, known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away surrounded by family. His family released a statement saying, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Osbourne’s final public performance took place on July 5 at Villa Park, where he reunited with Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward for the Back To The Beginning concert. The show featured performances from other rock legends, including Metallica and Guns N’ Roses, marking a memorable “final bow” for the iconic musician.

I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park.

It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.

Tributes have poured in from across the music world. Metallica shared a photo with Osbourne on X, accompanied by a broken heart emoji. Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood expressed his sadness over Osbourne’s passing, calling his farewell show “such a lovely goodbye concert.” Black Sabbath’s official account posted an image of Osbourne from the gig with the message: “Ozzy Forever!”

Osbourne’s influence on rock and heavy metal is immeasurable, with Sir Elton John describing him as a “huge trailblazer” and a “rock god.” He was known not only for his powerful music but also for his notorious antics during his heyday, such as the infamous bat-biting incident on stage.

Born on December 3, 1948, in Birmingham, Osbourne first found fame as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, helping to shape the sound of metal with hits like Iron Man, Paranoid, and Crazy Train. He went on to achieve solo success with albums like Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman, solidifying his place as a heavy metal icon.

Osbourne also gained fame through the MTV reality show The Osbournes, which gave fans an inside look at his chaotic life with wife Sharon and children Kelly and Jack. Despite battling health issues in recent years, including Parkinson’s disease and complications from a 2019 fall, Osbourne made a surprise return to the stage in 2022 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Throughout his career, Osbourne received numerous accolades, including induction into the UK Music Hall of Fame, the US Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, and five Grammy Awards. His legacy will live on through his groundbreaking music, indomitable spirit, and unforgettable contributions to rock culture.

Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon, their children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, as well as his two older children, Jessica and Louis, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.