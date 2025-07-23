Over 3,000 dilapidated school buildings pose safety risks in Punjab

LAHORE: As the monsoon season intensifies across Punjab, more than 3,000 government school buildings have been deemed structurally unsafe, posing significant risks to students and teachers. Despite numerous warnings and assessments conducted over the years, the Punjab School Education Department has failed to carry out timely repairs or reconstruction of these deteriorating buildings.

Official documents reveal that schools in districts including Lahore, Faisalabad, Narowal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi are operating in hazardous conditions. In Lahore, many government school buildings are reported as either partially or completely unfit for use, with crumbling walls, waterlogged classrooms, and exposed wiring. Some buildings have roofs that collapse under even moderate rainfall.

Many of these schools leak during light rain, and their structures are at risk of collapse during heavy downpours or strong winds. These buildings had been marked as “unfit for use” years ago, with instructions for immediate repairs or rebuilding, but limited action has been taken.

With the new academic session approaching in August, there are concerns that students will be forced to return to unsafe environments. In response, officials from the School Education Department stated that special funds have been allocated in the new fiscal year for the rehabilitation of flood-affected and structurally compromised buildings, with Rs5 billion earmarked for repair and reconstruction in 2025.

While this allocation brings some hope, education experts and civil society groups urge for swift and transparent implementation of these projects. They are calling for a clear timeline and an accountability mechanism to ensure repairs are completed before students return.