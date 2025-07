LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated and discarded more than 2,270 kilograms of diseased poultry at Tollinton Market, Lahore. Officials set up roadblocks early in the morning and inspected over 89,000 kilograms of poultry.

During the operation, authorities checked 25 storage units and suppliers in the city’s largest meat market, resulting in fines for three businesses found violating food safety regulations.