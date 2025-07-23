Missing three-year-old boy found begging in Karachi

KARACHI: A three-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly three months was found after a chance encounter led to his rescue. Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the abduction, who allegedly forced the child to beg.
Hussain Ali, a mentally challenged child, went missing on May 4 while playing near his home in Sector 17-A of Shah Latif Town. His father, Asif Hussain, a vegetable vendor from Multan, had been searching for him ever since, praying for his safe return.
The breakthrough came when a young friend of Hussain Ali spotted him near the Farooq-e-Azam Mosque. The boy recognized Hussain Ali with a man, later identified as Shahryar, a professional beggar who was allegedly forcing the child to beg.
The friend immediately alerted Hussain Ali’s uncle, Nasir Hussain, who contacted the police. Officers arrived at the scene, recovered the child, and arrested the suspect. Initial questioning revealed that Shahryar’s father-in-law had found the child in the Saudabad area. Shahryar admitted to using the boy for begging, claiming he was doing so to arrange food for him, as he was unemployed.
Very well presented. Every quote was awesome and thanks for sharing the content. Keep sharing and keep motivating others.