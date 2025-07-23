Meghan Markle’s $100M Netflix Deal Ends as Focus Shifts Onto Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has put her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder on hold as her multi-million dollar Netflix deal with Prince Harry comes to a close. Sources confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to sign a new first-look deal with Netflix later this year, following in the footsteps of Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

A source revealed, “More TV projects are coming soon with both the duke and duchess,” suggesting fresh ventures are in the works for the royal couple. Markle, 43, will return in September with a second season of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, filmed alongside the first season.

Despite mixed reactions, With Love, Meghan garnered significant viewership, with 5.3 million views since its March debut, placing it in the top 5 percent of Netflix shows, ahead of well-known lifestyle series like The Great British Baking Show. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos remains a strong supporter of the Sussexes, often dining with them.

Markle is also focusing on her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which includes products like rosé wine and upcoming champagne and holiday collections. A source mentioned, “As Ever continues to explore growth opportunities that align with the brand’s core values and quality standards.” Markle plans to invest in female-led companies, including Midi Health and Clevr, while also dedicating time to raising her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Markle explained her decision to pause the podcast, saying it was essential to focus on her business. She emphasized the excitement around another season, but ultimately needed to prioritize her growing ventures.