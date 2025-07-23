NATIONAL

Man sets himself on fire outside DPO office in Khanewal

By News Desk

KHANEWAL: A man, Arshad Sandhu, set himself on fire outside the District Police Officer (DPO) office in Khanewal after being repeatedly denied a hearing by the police. He suffered severe burns and was rushed to Nishtar Hospital in Multan, where his condition remains critical.

Arshad had been visiting the DPO office for several days to file a complaint against two local men, Ramzan and Ali Dar, who allegedly made him work without paying him Rs65,000 in wages. Despite his repeated attempts, the office staff refused to present him before DPO Muhammad Ismail Kharrak.

On the day of the incident, Arshad arrived at the office with his wife and children, hoping to seek justice. However, after being denied access once again, he became frustrated and doused himself with petrol before setting himself on fire at the office gate.

He was first taken to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal and then transferred to Nishtar Hospital due to the severity of his burns. Hospital sources reported that a significant portion of his body was burned, and he is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

