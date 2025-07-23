Lahore-Islamabad distance to shorten by 100 kilometers

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, has revealed a significant upgrade for the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. The motorway will be expanded from four to six lanes and extended to connect Kharian with Islamabad.

This development aims to ease congestion on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), cutting down the distance by approximately 100 kilometers and saving around an hour of travel time.

The extension is expected to greatly benefit commuters from key areas such as Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kharian, Jhelum, and Gujar Khan, enhancing the overall connectivity within the region.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting held at the National Highway Authority (NHA) Punjab Region Office. The minister emphasized the importance of completing ongoing projects on time, ensuring top-quality construction standards. Additionally, he called for the formulation of a 30-year infrastructure plan to cater to future needs.

One of the critical points discussed during the meeting was the completion of work along the Multan Road to Ring Road corridor. Abdul Aleem Khan made it clear that delays or substandard construction would not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary for Communications, the Chairman of the NHA, and the CEO of RUDA, who provided updates on various ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects in Punjab.