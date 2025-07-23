Knox Jolie-Pitt Suffers Injury During Muay Thai Training Amid Feud With Father Brad Pitt

Knox Jolie-Pitt, the 17-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is channeling his father’s tough spirit. During a recent Muay Thai training session, Knox was seen grappling with a sparring partner, sustaining a nosebleed in the process. The young athlete didn’t back down, showing a level of determination reminiscent of his father’s on-screen characters.

Knox has been dedicated to Muay Thai in recent weeks, including on his birthday, July 12. Paparazzi captured him during a session, where his ripped physique showcased the results of his serious commitment to training. He sported Tuff shorts with green and multicolored prints, paired with a cream “New York Sparring Society” t-shirt featuring a colorful design of a boxing glove and helmet.

Knox’s training routine included stretching, lifting weights, and concluding with a sparring match. Despite the nosebleed, Knox continued training, wearing knee pads and gloves to protect himself.

In a recent victory, Knox celebrated his 17th birthday by winning a match at the Born to Win Combat Sport competition in Los Angeles the day after his birthday. He was supported by his mother, Jolie, and twin sister, Vivienne, who cheered him on from the stands. Afterward, Knox shared his win on social media, proudly displaying his medals.

Brad Pitt has reportedly expressed a desire to reconnect with his children, hoping to make amends ahead of their birthdays, though sources say the chances of a reunion are slim. Knox remains the only one of Pitt’s children to retain his father’s surname, as Vivienne dropped it last year, according to a Playbill from the 2024 show The Outsiders, which she worked on with her mother.