Kashmir: A blot on the world’s conscience

The Kashmir issue is not merely a territorial dispute stemming from the partition of the Subcontinent; but has evolved into a global humanitarian crisis, a test of justice, self-determination, and the credibility of the United Nations. For over seven decades, the people of Kashmir have endured unimaginable suffering in their pursuit of freedom, identity, and dignity.

This is a region where oppression, militarization, curfews, arbitrary arrests, media blackouts, internet shutdowns, the blinding of youth through pellet guns, and the discovery of mass graves have become tragically routine.

On 5 August 2019, the Indian government unilaterally abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, revoking the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. In doing so, the entire region was transformed into a militarized zone. Internet and mobile networks were suspended, newspapers and TV channels silenced, mosques and educational institutions closed, and thousands of youth detained. Former chief ministers and political leaders were either placed under house arrest or imprisoned. Since then, the Valley has witnessed an alarming erosion of fundamental rights, judicial independence, and democratic values.

Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the UN Human Rights Council, and the European Parliament have expressed grave concern over these developments. However, these expressions have largely remained symbolic, without any tangible international action. This inaction has emboldened India to escalate its oppressive policies.

In early 2025, tensions reached a new high when, on April 22, a deadly attack in Pahalgam (Anantnag District) claimed 26 lives, including pilgrims and civilians. India swiftly blamed Pakistan and launched “Operation Sindoor” from May 6 to 9, targeting alleged terrorist hideouts across the Line of Control through ground and aerial strikes.

These actions triggered intense cross-border shelling, drone attacks, and increased military skirmishes. Pakistan dismissed the accusations as baseless, issuing strong diplomatic and strategic responses while also signaling a possible review of key bilateral treaties, including the Indus Waters Treaty.

Kashmir lived yesterday, lives today, and by the will of God, shall live forever. The sacrifices of its people will not go in vain. One day, the sun of freedom shall rise over its valleys because the flames of truth, sacrifice, and liberty never die. They illuminate the path, no matter how dark the night may be.

Although the immediate conflict was de-escalated through mediation efforts by the United Nations, the USA, the UK, and the OIC, the ground reality remains volatile, a ticking time bomb beneath the ashes.

In a bid to project normalcy, India resumed the Amarnath Yatra 2025, deploying over 42,000 security personnel, drones, facial recognition systems, and GPS tracking. For local residents, however, the pilgrimage brought more restrictions, additional checkpoints, movement curbs, and indiscriminate arrests. What is touted as a “symbol of peace” is, in reality, an annual reminder of state-sponsored supremacy, where Kashmiri Muslims are pushed to the margins for the sake of national optics.

Political leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have repeatedly asserted that peace in the Valley cannot be enforced through military might but can only be achieved by winning the hearts and minds of the people, a goal that hinges on resolving the core issue of self-determination.

Despite India’s announcement of assembly elections and the installation of a puppet leadership to manufacture the illusion of normalcy, the Valley remains under military siege. Extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, media censorship, and criminalization of dissent continue unabated.

On the diplomatic front, Pakistan has consistently raised the Kashmir issue at international forums including the UN, OIC, and the European Parliament. Both the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have reiterated that regional peace is impossible without a fair resolution to the Kashmir dispute.,

Yet, global powers particularly the USA and European nations remain reluctant to take a firm stand due to their strategic and economic ties with India. Civil society groups and human rights activists do protest, but institutions like the United Nations merely pass resolutions, offering no real enforcement or justice.

As of today, Kashmir remains an open-air prison where fundamental human rights are suppressed. Mosques are locked, religious schools are raided, journalists are silenced, and women are harassed. Not only religious minorities but the Muslim majority itself is subjected to systemic state oppression.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) provides blanket immunity to Indian troops, enabling them to commit gross violations with impunity. Soldiers can kill civilians without accountability, and legal redress remains a distant dream for victims’ families.

Politically, the Valley is now devoid of authentic leadership. All prominent voices of the Hurriyat and nationalist camps are either imprisoned or under house arrest.

This brings us to the most pressing question: What is the solution?

The only viable solution is to grant the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions. An impartial, transparent, and internationally supervised referendum must be held, allowing Kashmiris to decide whether they wish to join Pakistan, India, or remain independent.

Until this right is fulfilled, the Kashmiri struggle for freedom will persist. The world may remain silent, and India may spin narratives, but the truth remains: Kashmir is a disputed territory under forcible occupation.

It is imperative for every citizen of Pakistan to recognize that Kashmir is not just a border dispute. It is our jugular vein, a humanitarian crisis, a matter of faith and civilizational identity.

We must amplify the voice of Kashmir across all platforms from social media to international diplomacy, from classrooms to conferences, from newsrooms to the United Nations.

This is not the time for silence, this is the time for action. If we fail to stand with Kashmir today, history will not absolve us tomorrow.

Kashmir lived yesterday, lives today, and by the will of God, shall live forever. The sacrifices of its people will not go in vain. One day, the sun of freedom shall rise over its valleys because the flames of truth, sacrifice, and liberty never die. They illuminate the path, no matter how dark the night may be.