Imran Khan’s Sons Meet Trump Aide Richard Grenell to Launch US Campaign for Father’s Release

The sons of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, Sulaiman Khan, 28, and Kasim Khan, 26, met with former US President Donald Trump’s key aide Richard Grenell on Tuesday to launch an international campaign calling for their father’s release from prison. Imran Khan, imprisoned since August 2023 at Adiala Jail on charges related to a £190 million corruption case, faces additional trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act tied to the May 9, 2023 protests.

Grenell, the US special presidential envoy for special missions, known for publicly advocating for Imran’s release, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he had met with the Khan brothers in California. He expressed solidarity, stating, “There are millions of people around the world who are sick of political prosecutions. You are not alone.”

You are not alone. #freeimrankhan pic.twitter.com/TOAOjrEiM1 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 22, 2025

Alongside Grenell, the Khan brothers also met with Dr. Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani-American physician and vice chairman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), who has been actively supporting PTI’s efforts in the United States. Dr. Mahmood shared a photo of the meeting and praised both Grenell and the Khan brothers, calling it an “immense pride” to stand with them in their pursuit of justice for Imran Khan.

The push for Imran’s release gained momentum in December 2024 when Grenell posted a viral “Free Imran Khan!” message on X, criticizing the Biden administration’s policies toward Pakistan and highlighting the ex-premier’s imprisonment. This sparked increased efforts from Pakistan’s diplomatic corps to engage with the new US Congress.

"Immense pride for @Kasim_Khan_1999 and Sulaiman Khan for their bravery in fighting for their father, Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s freedom, who has been unjustly imprisoned by the Pakistani military!

Huge thanks to my friend Amb. @RichardGrenell for standing for justice… pic.twitter.com/8s2mHUqbrn — Dr. Asif Mahmood (@DrMahmood40) July 23, 2025

Political analysts, including Shuja Nawaz of the Atlantic Council, noted that securing the support of key Trump insiders like Grenell is vital to the PTI’s campaign. Earlier this month, Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, revealed that Sulaiman and Kasim would travel to the US to further their father’s cause before returning to Pakistan to lead a movement calling for his release.

Although the Pakistani government has not officially commented on the brothers’ plans, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik stated that the Khan brothers, as British nationals, are not legally permitted to participate in local political activities. He also noted that violating visa conditions could result in visa cancellations. Some political leaders from the PML-N, however, have suggested the brothers should be allowed to carry out their activities within the bounds of the law.