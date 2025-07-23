Four ‘Finta al-Hindustan’ terrorists killed in Kalat sanitization operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four more terrorists of “Indian Proxy Fitna al-Hindustan” were eliminated during a fire exchange with the security forces during a sanitisation operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “A deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in the district’s surrounding areas on Monday following a successful intelligence-based operation on Saturday in which four terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan, were killed.”

“During the conduct of the operation, four more terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan were hunted down and successfully neutralized. The terrorist hideout was also busted, and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered,” the ISPR statement said.

It added that security forces remained determined to “thwart attempts by Indian proxies at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan.”

In May, the government designated all terrorist organizations in Balochistan as Fitna al-Hindustan.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for eliminating the eight terrorists, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The president said that the security forces took out the enemies of the country with a display of bravery and professional capacity, adding that the nation was standing with its brave forces in the fight against terrorism.

“The terrorists want to sabotage the peace and stability in the country, which can never be allowed as the nation is united and the scourge of terrorism will be defeated at all costs,” he said.

The president also reiterated the resolve that the security forces would continue their operations till complete eradication of terrorism.

Similarly, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that the nefarious designs of terrorists, who were inflicting harm upon the lives and properties of innocent civilians, would be foiled.

“The elements of Fitna al-Hindustan, who are enemies of the country’s solidarity, will be rooted out,” he said in a statement from the PM Office.

The prime minister further said that the government and security forces were committed to the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also paid tribute to the security forces and praised their professionalism.

“Security forces, through timely action, thwarted the nefarious intentions of Indian-sponsored terrorists. The nation views the operations of the security forces to eliminate India’s terrorist elements with appreciation.

“The exemplary end of Indian-sponsored terrorists is a clear message that there will be no place for this menace to hide in Pakistan. We will eliminate every single terrorist of the Indian menace from Pakistan,” he said.

The security situation in Balochistan has deteriorated sharply in recent months and there has been an increase in the frequency of attacks against security forces in Balochistan in recent times.

Last week, three people were killed and seven others were injured as a passenger bus was fired upon in Kalat.

In April, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had accused India of activating its “assets” to inte­nsify terrorist attacks in Pakistan, presenting “irr­e­futable evidence” of Ind­ian state-sponsored terrorism, directed by Ind­ian military personnel.