BALOKI: Police in Sarai Mughal arrested four young men on Sunday for swimming in the BS Link Canal in Baloki, in violation of Section 144, which was imposed due to the ongoing flood emergency in Kasur district.

Under the supervision of SHO Inspector Iftikhar Joya, separate cases were registered against the individuals, who were identified as Ahmed Hassan, Gul Zaib, Waris, and Mujahid.