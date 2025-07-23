Former Punjab governor Mian Azhar passes away at 82, laid to rest in Lahore

LAHORE: Former Punjab Governor Mian Azhar was laid to rest in the Garden Town area of Lahore on Wednesday after funeral prayers were offered outside Gaddafi Stadium.

He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82. A large number of attendees, including family members, close friends, and notable political figures, gathered to pay their respects at the funeral. His son, Hammad Azhar, a prominent member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was present at the last rites.

Mian Azhar’s funeral was attended by various figures from the political and media spheres. Among the attendees were Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood, Managing Director Naveed Kashif, former foreign minister Khursheed Kasuri, and retired Lieutenant General Arshad Mehmood.

The funeral prayers were led by Sheikh-ul-Hadith Prof Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Khan, and key political personalities such as Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar, PTI leaders Jamshed Cheema, Farrukh Javed Moon, and PML-N leader Khawaja Hassan Ahmad also attended.

Mian Azhar had a significant political career, with his tenure as the governor of Punjab marking an important chapter in the province’s political history. His death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from political leaders and associates. His legacy and contributions to the political landscape of Pakistan will be remembered by many.