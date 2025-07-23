World

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to travel to Sweden for China-U.S. trade talks

By Staff Correspondent
FILE PHOTO: United States and Chinese flags are set up before a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit Sweden from July 27 to 30 for economic and trade talks with the United States, upon mutual agreement, the Commerce Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Following the important consensus reached during the phone talks between the two heads of state on June 5, the two sides will leverage the role of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism and continue to engage in consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern based on the principle of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, said a spokesperson with the ministry.

